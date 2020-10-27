Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and Constellation Brands (OTCMKTS:STZ) Financial Review

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

71.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Constellation Brands and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 12.35% 15.08% 6.75% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 2 7 11 0 2.45 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus price target of $199.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and Home Bistro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.11 billion 3.72 -$11.80 million $9.12 19.19 Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,566.62 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Home Bistro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.