Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Herc by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

