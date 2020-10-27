Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

HLAN stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $101.21.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

