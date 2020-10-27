Head to Head Review: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & (BIO.B) (NASDAQ:BIO.B)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and (BIO.B)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55% (BIO.B) 84.89% 3.66% 2.65%

Astrotech has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BIO.B) has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of (BIO.B) shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of (BIO.B) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Astrotech and (BIO.B), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A (BIO.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and (BIO.B)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 34.42 -$8.31 million N/A N/A (BIO.B) $2.31 billion 7.39 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

(BIO.B) has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Summary

(BIO.B) beats Astrotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

(BIO.B) Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

