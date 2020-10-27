Head-To-Head Contrast: Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) vs. Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM)

Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) and Simply (NASDAQ:AWSM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Simply alerts:

This table compares Simply and Simply’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply $30.39 million 0.20 -$21.02 million N/A N/A Simply $24.18 million 2.58 -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Simply has higher revenue and earnings than Simply.

Risk and Volatility

Simply has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Simply shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simply and Simply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% Simply -128.30% -1,099.24% -151.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simply and Simply, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Simply beats Simply on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Simply, Inc. in October 2020. Simply, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs. The Cooltech Distribution business segment engages in distributing to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other consumer electronic brands. The company was founded on February 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Miami FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.