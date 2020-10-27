Head-To-Head Comparison: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) versus Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flex LNG and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.18 $16.97 million N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $6.60 billion 2.03 $211.00 million $0.07 648.14

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 2.25% 0.93% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flex LNG and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1 2 8 0 2.64

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus price target of $50.55, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Flex LNG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals. The Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,200 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The Energy segment offers natural gas midstream and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating and cooling services to customers, and energy solutions, as well as serves approximately 24,900 natural gas, water, and wastewater connections. In addition, the Energy segment provides water heater rental; heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental; and other home services in Canada and the United States, as well as 270,000 contracted sub-metering services with in Canada. The Data Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors; and data storage services and infrastructure to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

