Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIG opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

