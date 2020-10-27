Harmonic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 638 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 913% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

HLIT opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $663.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $52,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 90.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

