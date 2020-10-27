Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

