GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) will announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. GSI Technology has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

