Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

