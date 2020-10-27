Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,889,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,646,000 after buying an additional 1,221,134 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,175,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,618,000 after buying an additional 1,041,599 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 88,266.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 719,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after buying an additional 546,356 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,869,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.