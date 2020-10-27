Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Golden Star Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

