Globe Life Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GL. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

GL opened at $83.83 on Monday. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,913 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

