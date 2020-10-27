Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,820 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $19,419,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 258,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $7,545,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,116,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $58,230,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,050 shares of company stock worth $9,691,913. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.