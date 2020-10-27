Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.