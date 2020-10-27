Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

