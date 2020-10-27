Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.