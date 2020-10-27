Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

