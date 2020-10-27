Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.