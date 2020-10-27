FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Arch Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $560.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 300,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Arch Resources by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 291,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 172,790 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Arch Resources by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 109,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

