FY2023 Earnings Estimate for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issued By Wedbush

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $249.42 on Monday. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in argenx by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in argenx by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in argenx by 30.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in argenx in the second quarter worth $297,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

