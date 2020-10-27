FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Boston Beer in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $19.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.00.

SAM stock opened at $1,047.57 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $901.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.89.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total transaction of $2,448,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,423 shares of company stock valued at $66,091,269 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

