FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $12.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.27.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of ARCH opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

