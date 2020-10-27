FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vornado Realty Trust Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NYSE VNO opened at $33.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,888,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 911,959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,748,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after acquiring an additional 442,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

