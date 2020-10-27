FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

