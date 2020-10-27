FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $79.33 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 622,123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

