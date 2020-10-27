FY2020 EPS Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $546.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 10,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

