FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.43. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.63 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

