FY2020 EPS Estimates for LCNB Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCNB in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 22.63%.

LCNB stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. LCNB has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LCNB by 28.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in LCNB by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

