FY2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

GGG stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after buying an additional 361,935 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after buying an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in Graco by 77.2% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 320,892 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $2,989,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,307 shares of company stock worth $21,123,119. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

