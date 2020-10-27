FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Boosted by KeyCorp

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.84.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gentex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

