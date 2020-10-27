FY2020 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

FBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

