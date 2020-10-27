FY2020 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $9.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $11,128,000.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

