FY2020 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.18. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $85.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 15.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

