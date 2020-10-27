FY2020 EPS Estimates for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Decreased by Analyst

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Domino's Pizza in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $13.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino's Pizza’s FY2021 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.61 on Monday. Domino's Pizza has a 1 year low of $262.26 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.16. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after buying an additional 454,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,808,000 after acquiring an additional 185,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 86.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after purchasing an additional 185,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the second quarter worth $58,237,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.