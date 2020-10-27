FY2020 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Shares of DHR opened at $234.91 on Monday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $236.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,512,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

