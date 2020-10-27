FY2020 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised by Analyst

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $246.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.89. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

