FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $10.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.89 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,294.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,311.98 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 156.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,282.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,107.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.