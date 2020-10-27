FY2020 EPS Estimates for Brightcove Inc. Boosted by Colliers Secur. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Brightcove in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel now expects that the software maker will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Brightcove’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $13.55 on Monday. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

