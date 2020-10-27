FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

BPFH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $540.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

