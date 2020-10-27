FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank First Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank First in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BFC opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. Bank First has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $71.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 12.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bank First by 1,189.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

