FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Lifted by Northcoast Research (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.42. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AN. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AutoNation by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AutoNation by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock worth $6,664,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.