FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.63. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $69.28.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $687,211.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 66.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

