FY2020 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Increased by Analyst

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

AJG stock opened at $106.16 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

