FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $45.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $43.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $59.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $72.59 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,456.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.