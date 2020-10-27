FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 12.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.