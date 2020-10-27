FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$13.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.66. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$736,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 867,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,827,619.34.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

