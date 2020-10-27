FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Issued By KeyCorp

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

NYSE:HXL opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $39,202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $20,932,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

