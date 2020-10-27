FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Gentex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.84.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

